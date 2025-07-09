Marriott International will open its first Sheraton Hotels and Resorts property in Angola following the signing of an agreement with the Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSDEA). The new Sheraton Luanda hotel is scheduled to open in early 2026, marking a milestone in Angola’s efforts to grow its tourism and investment sectors.

The signing was announced during the US–Africa Business Summit, attended by several high-level government officials and institutional representatives, including H.E Márcio Daniel, the Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Angola; Augusta Frederico Fortes, secretary of state for trade; Augusto Kaliquemala, secretary of state for tourism; H.E Agostinho de Carvalho dos Santos Van-Dúnem, ambassador of Angola to the United States; members of the FSDEA board of directors; and a representative from Marriott International.

For Angola’s Ministry of Tourism, the deal represents a major step forward. "The entry of Sheraton into Angola represents a strategic milestone for the tourism sector, raising hospitality standards, attracting international investment and positioning the country as an increasingly competitive destination in the global market," says Márcio Daniel, Minister of Tourism.

Supporting Angola’s economic reforms

Tourism has emerged as a key focus in Angola’s economic reform agenda, supported by recent measures such as expanded visa exemptions, infrastructure upgrades, and targeted investment incentives.

"This step reflects our commitment to the strategic enhancement of Angola’s national asset portfolio, strengthening the country's position as a competitive and growing tourist destination. At the same time, it demonstrates Angola's ambition to align with emerging trends in the African hospitality sector, promoting sustainable investments that meet international standards of quality and hospitality," says Armando Manuel, chairman of the board of directors, FSDEA.

Sheraton Luanda to open in 2026

The 326-room hotel will be located on Luanda Bay, offering ocean views and close proximity to the city’s commercial, diplomatic, and cultural centres. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant, multiple bars, 11 meeting and event spaces, a fitness centre, spa, swimming pool, Sheraton Club, and collaborative work and lounge spaces.

"We’re proud to collaborate with FSDEA on bringing the Sheraton brand to Luanda — a city with remarkable potential as a gateway for tourism and investment in Angola,” says Jugal Khushalani, senior director of lodging development, sub-Saharan Africa at Marriott International.

"This agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class hospitality that supports the country’s tourism ambitions and long-term growth."

Part of Marriott’s global portfolio

Sheraton Luanda will join Marriott Bonvoy, the company’s award-winning travel programme, and become part of the Sheraton brand’s portfolio of over 425 hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories.

The hotel aims to reflect Sheraton’s legacy as a gathering place for both international travellers and the local community, while embracing contemporary design and tech-forward spaces.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).