Elsewedy Electric announced on Thursday that it has been selected by Abu Dhabi-based developer Modon Holding to provide power infrastructure for the first resort in Ras El Hekma mega project.

The ADX-listed Modon Holding was appointed as the master developer for Ras El Hekma by ADQ Holding in October 2024.

Elsewedy Electric, listed on the EGX, said in a statement that it will supply advanced dry-type transformers and install high-performance Busway systems as part of the resort’s energy infrastructure.

The resort is currently under construction and forms part of a broader investment strategy to transform Ras El Hekma into a high-end coastal destination, the statement noted.

In addition to being master developer for Ras Al Hekma's 170 million square metres (sqm) area, Modon Holding is also the developer for the first phase of the city consisting of 50 million sqm.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

