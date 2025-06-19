Saudi developer ROSHN, backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said it is building local supply chains to minimise exposure to external risks, primarily the US-proposed reciprocal tariffs.



The company has signed long-term procurement agreements to secure essential building materials at competitive prices, Argaam, an Arabic financial portal, reported, quoting Head of Strategy & Corporate Affairs Yassen Kattan.



These deals offer suppliers a detailed view of ROSHN’s needs over the next 10 to 15 years, he added.



Kattan stated that the Saudi construction sector is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.4% between 2026 and 2029, driven by ongoing transformation initiatives.



In 2024, the developer awarded 71 percent of its contracts to local entities, the report said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.