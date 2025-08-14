Sharjah’s real estate sector achieved a significant milestone in July 2025, recording the highest monthly transaction value since the beginning of the year.

According to the latest report from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, total real estate transactions amounted to AED7.5 billion across 11,377 deals, with sales spanning over 23.2 million square feet. This remarkable growth highlights a strong acceleration in the emirate’s development and investment momentum.

The exceptional performance signals rising investor confidence in Sharjah’s real estate market, which continues to attract a broad spectrum of local, regional, and international investors. The growth is underpinned by robust fundamentals, including clear regulatory frameworks, a stable economic climate, and well-integrated infrastructure. These factors, combined with the surge in modern construction projects across the emirate, have significantly boosted the market’s activity.

Moreover, the diversity of investment opportunities plays a key role in sustaining momentum. Sales transactions during July were concluded across 114 distinct areas, highlighting the emirate’s widespread appeal and the broad distribution of buyer interest.

The market’s dynamism reflects a new phase of rapid development driven by Sharjah’s forward-looking government vision—one that prioritizes transparency, sustainable urban planning, and a flexible investment environment that caters to the evolving needs of investors and stakeholders.

July’s data confirms sustained momentum in Sharjah’s property market. The real estate transactions reached 11,377, of which 1,503 were sales transactions representing 13.2% of the total, indicating continued demand for real estate assets.

Mortgage transactions accounted for 5.2%, or 593 transactions, with an amount of AED2.8 billion. reflecting solid confidence from the banking sector and an increased willingness among financial institutions to fund real estate ventures.

Furthermore, initial sales contracts accounted for 1,134 transactions, representing 10% of the total, ownership deed transactions reached 4,682, or 41.1%, while issued ownership certificates totalled 3,465 transactions, making up 30.5% of the total transactions. These figures underscore the continued momentum of property ownership transfers within a transparent and well-regulated market environment.

Sales activity during July spanned 114 areas across Sharjah’s cities and regions, encompassing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. A total of 857 lands were sold, alongside 332 of units in towers, 312 of built-in land transactions, and 2 transactions involving land under construction.

As clear indicators of strong confidence in the emirate’s industrial and commercial property markets, “Arqoub Industrial” area registered the highest transaction deal during July, with a land valued at AED251.8 million. While “Al-Mamzar” recorded the month’s highest mortgage transaction, worth AED135 million.

Sharjah recorded a total of 1,338 sales transactions, and “Al-Sehma” led with 206, followed by “Muwailih Commercial” with 200 transactions, “Tilal” with 186, and “Al-Metraq” with 155 transactions.

In terms of areas with highest trading value, “Tilal” area ranked the highest with AED 467.9 million, followed by “Muwailih Commercial” (AED 340.8 million), “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area (AED318.3 million), and “Arqoub Industrial” area (AED 316.7 million).

In the Central Region, 134 transactions were recorded—most notably in “Industrial Area 1”, with 31 sales transactions, while “Al-Blida” recorded the highest trading value in the region at AED60.2 million.

As for Khorfakkan, it witnessed 13 transactions, with “Al-Harai Industrial” area leading at 5 sales transactions. “Al-Zubarah” area recorded the highest trading value at AED1.5 million.

Meanwhile, Kalba recorded 16 sales transactions, led by "Al Baha'is" area with 4 transactions and the highest area in terms of trading value of AED3.3 million.