Housing finance for individuals in Saudi Arabia surged by 15 percent in the first half of 2025 to $12.8 billion from around $11.1 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

Experts attributed the increase to a mix of government incentives, competitive financing offers, stable interest rates, and rising rents in major cities, which have boosted demand for home ownership.

Real estate consultant Matar Al-Shammari told the Saudi Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the growth is largely driven by initiatives from the Ministry of Housing, the Real Estate Development Fund, and the “Sakani” programme, along with stable mortgage rates and diverse housing products.

He noted that off-plan construction projects have seen particular interest, supported by competitive bank offers, fee exemptions, and a concentration of demand in cities like Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and the Western Region, which benefit from strong job markets, educational opportunities, and rapid economic growth.

The entry of international developers into the Saudi market is also reinforcing its investment appeal, he said.

Real estate consultant and developer Al-Oboudi bin Abdullah said the rise in housing finance reflects sustained demand for residential projects in major cities, fueled by government incentives and attractive bank mortgage offers.

He pointed to SAMA’s figures showing that over 97 percent of housing finance for individuals came from banks, with villas being the most financed property type (SAR29.6 billion), followed by apartments (SAR14.5 billion) and land plots (SAR2.65 billion).

These figures, he said, underline the continued strength and capacity of the Saudi housing market to absorb new projects, supported by strong buyer confidence.

“Looking ahead, ongoing housing support programs, stable interest rates, and the imminent implementation of updated regulations allowing non-Saudis to own property will further stimulate the real estate sector in the second half of 2025,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

