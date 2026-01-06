Abu Dhabi-listed Modon Holding has awarded an EGP 15 billion ($316.25 million) contract to Orascom Construction to develop a project in Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s North Coast, according to a news report.



The project spans 50 acres and includes residential units, office spaces, and a 70-room hotel, Asharq Business reported quoting two unnamed sources.



Orascom, which is dual-listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Egyptian Exchange, will be responsible for the complete construction, including infrastructure, the report said.



In October 2024, ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, appointed Modon Holding as the master developer for the Ras El Hekma megaproject.



The Wadi Yemm area is the first mixed-use neighborhood to be developed within the project, the report said.



