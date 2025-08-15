UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has extended the partnership deal with Bahra Electric, a leading Saudi-based electrical solutions provider, for provision of advanced busbar and earthing lightning protection systems across its projects.

Under this collaboration, Bahra Electric is providing advanced busbar and earthing lightning protection systems across Azizi’s projects in Dubai South, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai Sports City, and Al Furjan, including Venice, Creek Views III, Grand, and Central.

Founded in 2008, Bahra Electric is a leading electrical manufacturing company that specialises in a wide range of products including wires, cables, busway systems, panel boards, transformers, and switchgear.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, the company adheres to international standards like ISO 9001 and IEC, ensuring high-quality products for sectors such as construction, utilities, and oil and gas across the Middle East and North Africa.

Bahra Electric is committed to sustainability and innovation, continuously expanding its product lines and market presence.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Bahra Electric, a major regional force known for its reliability, technical excellence, and future-ready infrastructure solutions. Their continued support in supplying our developments with world-class electrical systems reflects the trust we place in their products and capabilities."

"As we expand our project pipeline and accelerate construction, we remain committed to engaging exclusively with best-in-class suppliers who help us uphold our standards of quality, safety, and innovation," he noted.

⁠Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions.

Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, Azizi Venice provides a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces.

The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques, stated the developer.

The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout, it added.