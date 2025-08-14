UAE - DMDC, a premier Dubai-based construction and interior design company, has announced its official expansion into Abu Dhabi in a move that signifies both strategic growth and a commitment to innovation across the emirates.

This exciting new chapter begins with an exclusive luxury renovation project at the prestigious Four Seasons Residences, a property that reflects the firm’s design ethos and attention to detail, said the developer in a statement.

DMDC’s move to Abu Dhabi comes on the back of the recent launch of DMDC Estates, the company’s property investment arm.

Having operated exclusively in Dubai for over four years, DMDC said it has built a robust reputation for delivering visually striking and highly functional spaces that redefine modern living.

The expansion to Abu Dhabi comes at a moment when the city’s real estate market is flourishing, driven by an increasing appetite for bespoke luxury and intelligent design solutions, it stated.

DMDC sees this market growth as the perfect opportunity to bring its expertise to a broader client base and elevate the standard of living spaces in the capital, it added.

The Dubai group said its inaugural Abu Dhabi project, set in the coveted Four Seasons Residences, will showcase its signature blend of sophistication and smart spatial planning.

This marks the first in a strong pipeline of projects in the emirate, reflecting the company’s confidence and long-term commitment to the region.

"This expansion is the right next step for us at DMDC, especially as the company has quadrupled in size since its inception," remarked its CEO Raji Daou.

"We look forward to bringing our expertise to the capital of the UAE – one that exemplifies vision, innovation, and opportunity," he added.

