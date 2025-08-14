Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport (MoS), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) and Riyadh Region Municipality, has initiated the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the Prince Faisal bin Fahad (PFBF) Sports City project in Riyadh.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme will be implemented under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Maintain (DBFOM) model with a contract term of 20 to 30 years.

The development will feature a new stadium north of King Abdullah Park in Al-Malaz, adjacent to the current facility, with a seating capacity of around 47,000.

Once completed, the stadium is expected to host major domestic and international football events, including matches during the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The scope also includes a master plan for PFBF Sports City, covering both the new and existing stadiums.

Local and international investors can access project details and RFQ documents via the NCP website. Statements of Qualification (SOQ) must be submitted by 3:00 PM KSA time on October 13, 2025.

