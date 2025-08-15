Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani met on Wednesday with representatives of a six-company consortium bidding for the rehabilitation, development, and operation of Baghdad International Airport, in the presence of officials from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The IFC, part of the World Bank Group, is serving as lead transaction advisor to the Iraqi government under an agreement signed in September 2023 for the Baghdad Airport public-private partnership (PPP) project.

A statement issued by Sudani's office quoted him as saying that in addition to Baghdad, there are investment opportunities for the private sector in Najaf, Basra, Nasiriyah, and Mosul airports, noting that Iraq has adopted successful regional models for airport management and operations.

In July 2025, the Ministry of Transport launched the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Baghdad Airport project, with final submissions due in September 2025. Ten consortiums were shortlisted from an initial pool of 14 applicants, according to the ministry.

IFC’s Project Information & Data Portal displayed that the project is active but had shown as pending estimated total budget, estimated start and end date.

The Transport Ministry’s statement indicated the Transaction Advisory agreement with IFC carries a maximum value of $500,000, with no funds disbursed under the contract so far.

