Egypt plans to launch a tender for upgrading the Cairo Metro line 2 as part of its infrastructure modernisation programme, according to a media report.

The 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($309 million) project will be financed by the state-run National Authority for Tunnels, Ashraq Business reported, quoting informed government sources.

The project includes installing platform doors, improving station facilities, renovating railway tracks, as well as upgrading elevators and internal drainage systems along the route.

Operational since 1996, the Line 2 starts from Shubra El-Kheima in the north to El-Monib in the south, serving over one million passengers daily across 20 stations.

The upgrade is expected to take five years to complete after contracts are awarded, the report said.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.