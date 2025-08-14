Egypt - Prime Developments, in partnership with Osoul for Tourism Development, has announced the launch of its latest venture, the CLAN project in Hurghada, with total investments of EGP 1.25bn.

The launch event was attended by senior executives, including Prime Developments CEO Eman Talaat and Board Member Rami Abou Ashra, who underscored the project’s importance in reinforcing the company’s position in Egypt’s real estate market.

Engineering consultancy is being provided by Hafez Consultants. Spanning 10,000 sqm, the project will feature a range of premium amenities, including outdoor and heated swimming pools, and is scheduled for full delivery in 2028.

Prime Developments Chairperson Nathan Yacoub said the event was both a project launch and a celebration of the teamwork that underpins the company’s success. He noted that Egypt’s Eastern Coast has emerged as a prime investment destination, and the company is committed to delivering high-end products in line with the country’s sustainable development and urban planning objectives.

Yacoub added that the coming phase will bring more integrated residential projects, ensuring secure investments through a comprehensive real estate value chain encompassing marketing, design, execution, and specialist teams.

Highlighting the project’s vision, he described CLAN as a blend of modern architecture, thoughtfully designed spaces, and a strategic location in Hurghada, offering a distinctive urban living experience. The development aims to set new benchmarks in the Red Sea property market and attract both local and international investors.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

