UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that steady progress is being made on its premium project - Beachfront I - within its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community Azizi Riviera in MBR City, Dubai with 94% construction work already completed.

Situated in Meydan, the Riviera Beachfront comprises three 20-storey developments offering 555 units across studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, as well as retail spaces.

Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbecue areas, children’s playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities, said Azizi in a statement.

With the work in full swing, the Beachfront I is on track for completion by the year-end, it added.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are thrilled with Beachfront’s rapid construction progress, which reflects our commitment to creating quality communities that embody modern design, practical livability, and long-term value."

The project's structures, blockwork and internal plastering are now fully complete, with tiling and HVAC installations reaching 98%, MEP works standing at 94%, and façade works progressing to 96%, respectively.

Elevator installations are at 95%, and overall finishes have advanced to 90%.

External works have reached 75%, while swimming pool works are also nearing completion at 90%, he added.

"As we move into the final stages of development, our focus remains on surpassing the expectations of our investors and future residents, delivering distinguished homes that contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s evolving residential landscape," stated Azizi.

Supported by a dedicated workforce of 2,700, construction remains well on track for completion, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

