Symbolic Developments, the real estate division of Speedex Group, said it has closed 2025 as its most transformative year yet, driven by rapid delivery, solid investor performance, and an expanding community footprint.

Building on growing demand, Symbolic Developments doubled its launches in 2025 through two strategically located projects in Dubai: Symbolic Zen Residences in Al Furjan and Symbolic Altus in Liwan.

The year opened with a landmark achievement, the handover of Symbolic Alpha in just 14 months, setting a new benchmark in the accessible luxury residential segment for speed, efficiency, and quality. This early success became the catalyst for accelerated demand, particularly in Liwan, said the developer.

The launch of Symbolic Altus marked a meaningful “return to Liwan”; this decision was shaped by growing homeowner satisfaction and exceptional rental and resale performance at Symbolic Alpha.

The strengthened market confidence also spurred community interest in a second project within the same neighbourhood, it added.

“2025 was the year we demonstrated that prioritizing our residents creates positive ripple effects throughout the entire ecosystem,” said Mustafa Moiz, the Managing Director of Symbolic Developments. “When a Symbolic Alpha homeowner earns a 9% rental yield or secures a resale offer 33% above their entry price, it confirms we are building what people actually want. Similarly, buyers in our Symbolic Aura project in Al Furjan have seen impressive value appreciation of around 20-25% even while the development is still under construction. With the strong response to Symbolic Altus behind us, we enter 2026 committed to a practical goal: ensuring every square foot we develop delivers real wealth and quality of life,” he stated.

Ending the year with strong finances and a network of reliable partners, Symbolic Developments embraces 2026 with a focused vision, to build communities that feel like home and create value that endures for investors, he added.

