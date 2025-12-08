Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a 400 million UAE dirhams ($109 million) contract to Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast for the construction of 38 Crown Garden Villas at Palm Crown on Palm Jumeirah, the developer said in a statement.

The project is located at the apex of the Palm Jumeirah fronds and will comprise five- and six-bedroom luxury villas delivered across three architectural styles.

The development will feature resort-style amenities including private beach access, landscaped gardens, rooftop lounges and expansive outdoor terraces, the statement said.

Flurry of contracts

Nakheel has stepped up its awarding activity in recent months - In October, it awarded Al Nasr Contracting Company a AED 169 million ($46 million) contract to deliver internal roadworks and utilities for Bay Villas at Dubai Islands. This followed the award of a AED 2.6 billion ($708 million) contract in August to Fibrex Contracting Company for the construction of the 636-unit Bay Villas project.

In June, Nakheel awarded three infrastructure development contracts worth a combined AED 750 million ($204.2 million) for Palm Jebel Ali to DBB Contracting, part of Dubai-based Dutco Group.

