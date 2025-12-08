Asmou Real Estate Development, a leading developer in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, has signed a MoU with Geberit International Sales AG, a part of the global Geberit Group headquartered in Switzerland, and Hemaya, a DAC Group brand and authorised Geberit distributor in the kingdom.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework to integrate advanced, sustainable, and high-performance sanitary systems across Asmou’s residential and administrative projects.

Under this agreement, Geberit and Hemaya will provide engineering expertise, technical design support, certified product specifications, installation training, and reliable supply channels to ensure the effective incorporation of Geberit solutions into Asmou developments.

This partnership strongly supports key pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, including:

*Quality of Life Enhancement through modern, hygienic, and efficient building systems.

*Sustainability & Water Conservation via Geberit’s water-efficient sanitary technologies.

*Local Capacity Building by training engineers and technical teams within the Kingdom.

*Infrastructure Excellence through alignment with global construction and engineering standards.

*Private Sector Empowerment by fostering high-value collaboration within the local construction ecosystem.

Essam Kalthoum, representative of Asmou Real Estate Development, said: "Asmou is committed to developing modern communities that reflect the Kingdom’s ambition for higher living standards, sustainability, and technical excellence."

"Our co-operation with Geberit and Hemaya aligns seamlessly with Vision 2030 and supports our mission to implement best-in-class building solutions that enhance the long-term value and quality of our projects," he stated.

Tamer Qazi, Managing Director of Geberit International Sales AG (Gulf Office), said: "We are pleased to formalise this cooperation with Asmou Real Estate Development and Hemaya. This agreement strengthens our shared commitment to advancing the quality and sustainability of Saudi Arabia’s real estate projects in line with Vision 2030."

"Together, we aim to deliver high-performance sanitary solutions that contribute to safer, more efficient, and future-ready communities across the kingdom," he added.

Mahmoud El Biali of Hemaya said: "We have been a proud partner of Geberit in Saudi Arabia, and this agreement with Asmou represents a meaningful step forward for all three organisations."

"By combining Asmou’s development expertise with Geberit’s technology and our local technical support, we can deliver reliable, innovative, and sustainable sanitary solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Saudi construction sector," he added.

The MoU defines clear mechanisms for technical co-ordination, product availability, and knowledge transfer, while remaining non-binding. It serves as a platform for future project-specific agreements and long-term cooperation among the parties.-TradeArabia News Service

