Bahrain - Future real estate projects will now be allowed to manage shared areas without forming a homeowners’ association, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) board of directors chairman Essam Khalaf said.

The measure provides clear legal and administrative requirements for the operation and maintenance of shared facilities, offering developers and owners more flexible management options while safeguarding asset value and protecting the rights of all parties, he said.

Mr Khalaf also announced that RERA has adopted a new regulatory framework on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing for real estate brokerage activities.

Further details are available on RERA’s website: www.rera.gov.bh.

