Arab Finance: The Social Housing and Mortgage Finance Fund (SHMFF) has signed a cooperation protocol with Societe Arabe Internationale de Banque (SAIB) to provide EGP 1.5 billion mortgages for low- and middle-income citizens who have applied for housing units through the fund and meet its criteria, as per a statement.

The protocol strengthens the fund’s cooperation with the banking sector to support applicants for social housing units.

The new protocol renews a previous agreement signed in September 2020.