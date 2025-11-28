Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed an agreement with Mazad, the premier digital auction platform.

The agreement aims to drive forward joint initiatives promoting innovation and operational efficiency, while delivering mutual value to both entities.

The signing ceremony was held during Diyar Al Muharraq’s participation in Cityscape Bahrain 2025, in the presence of Eng. Ahmed Ali Alammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, and Nezar Hasan Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Mazad.

This agreement reflects Diyar Al Muharraq’s ongoing efforts towards building integrated and sustainable residential infrastructure that blends contemporary living with high-quality design.

It also supports the company’s broader vision to develop vibrant urban communities that meet the evolving needs of modern families, it added.

