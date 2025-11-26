Bahrain's Eskan Bank has signed a collaborative agreement with seven commercial banks to activate the Tumooh Programme, a strategic step designed to expand housing finance options for the kingdom's citizens and boost the national housing ecosystem.

The participating institutions include: National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Al Baraka Islamic Bank, Al Salam Bank, Khaleeji Bank, and Kuwait Finance House (KFH).

Signed on the sidelines of Cityscape Bahrain 2025, these agreements fall within the framework of ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Eskan Bank, aimed at diversifying housing finance channels through sustainable programmes and innovative models that meet the aspirations of Bahraini families and respond to their evolving needs.

The Tumooh programme was announced last April during the Innovation in Social Housing Conference. It is a complementary financing program aimed at citizens who have previously obtained housing finance within the Tasheel and Tasheel+ programs, in addition to beneficiaries of financing for purchasing residential apartments.

In addition to beneficiaries receiving financing to purchase residential apartments, the programme also allows eligible recipients, after 10 years or more from their initial financing, to obtain additional support that expands their housing options and aligns with the different stages of their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Eskan Bank, said the launch of Tumooh represents a significant step forward in developing the housing finance system.

"The programme reflects our ongoing commitment towards providing flexible and sustainable financing solutions that contribute to enhancing housing stability for Bahraini families," she stated.

"Our partnership with seven of the leading national banks also strengthens the integration of efforts aimed at expanding housing finance options, in line with the aspirations of citizens and government programs designed to serve them," she added.

Al Rumaihi pointed out that said the cooperation achieved under the Tumooh Programme reaffirms the depth of partnership between the Ministry, Eskan Bank, and the participating banks, highlighting the strong confidence placed in the housing finance system and its ability to respond effectively to citizens’ requirements.

She emphasised that the additional financing extended to eligible beneficiaries after a period of 10 years or more plays a vital role in supporting housing stability and enabling families to further enhance their residential plans.

This programme will contribute to strengthening Eskan Bank’s capacity to implement its future housing initiatives and broaden access to diversified, citizen-focused housing solutions, she added.

General Manager Abdulla Talib said the Tumooh programme represents a significant advancement within the current financing schemes.

The cooperation with commercial banks enhances Eskan’s ability to provide well-designed solutions that meet the housing needs of citizens while also supporting the objectives of the national housing sector, he added.

