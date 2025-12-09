Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kanoo Real Estate, a division of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, to provide strategic financing for its high-profile developments across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The partnership officially commences with the Al Nakheel Villas project in Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration unites NBB’s extensive financial expertise with Kanoo Real Estate’s dynamic property portfolio, paving the way for several landmark residential and commercial developments designed to enrich community living across both kingdoms.

NBB Group chief executive officer for corporate and commercial banking Ali Abdulkarim highlighted the long-standing trust between the entities. “This agreement reflects our role as a strategic financial partner for ambitious developments that align with national and regional growth priorities,” he added.

Kanoo Real Estate chairman Talal Fawzi Kanoo described the move as pivotal. “By combining our diversified property portfolio with NBB’s extensive financial services expertise, this partnership will enable us to offer unique offerings built to substantially enhance the quality of life for the people of both countries,” he added.

The MoU underscores a shared commitment to shaping the region’s evolving real estate landscape by delivering tangible value to communities, investors and the wider economy.

