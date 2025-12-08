Egypt’s GEDICO Communities has started construction of its Nebu Business Court project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) with total investments of about 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($63 million), the company’s chief executive said.

Mohamed Awaad told Zawya Projects that Nebu Business Court comprises two towers - north tower and south tower - connected by a central plaza and a panoramic pedestrian bridge.

Each tower will include two basement levels for parking and nine floors with flexible layouts and interior heights exceeding five metres, he said, adding that the project includes the largest private conference hall in the business district.

Awaad said the project is expected to be delivered within three years.

CUBE Consultants designed the development, he added.

He said the project is the first commercial building in the NAC to obtain ISO 14001 environmental certification and has also been designed and qualified to receive LEED international certification for sustainability and green building standards.

