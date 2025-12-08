Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Art District Real Estate Development, for joint collaboration on its ambitious project -Muscat Marine, Art & Digital District (MAD) - in Oman.

Located along Oman’s picturesque coastline, the ‘MAD’ project spans over 1.5 million sq m with a gross development value of RO1.6 billion ($4.2 billion) for all development phases which will span over 12 years.

It is designed to elevate the sultanate’s global standing by merging sea-view living, luxury hospitality, cultural expression, and future financial and digital sectors into one unified ecosystem.

A transformative new coastal destination, it integrates oceanfront living, luxury hospitality, culture-led enterprise, and future-focused finance and digital industries.

Conceived as a multi-destination city, ‘MAD’ brings together luxury residential communities, cultural venues, world-class marinas, curated retail, next-generation finance and business parks, and premium hotels.

The district will invite affluent travelers, global investors, art collectors, tech founders and creative entrepreneurs to live, work and connect within a single, seamless experience rooted in Oman’s maritime identity and economic vision.

On the new project, Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "MAD represents a defining step in how Oman’s coastline will be experienced and how its future economy will emerge. Together with Art District Real Estate development, we are building a destination that goes beyond real estate to empower enterprise, attract global talent, support cultural production and unlock new economic value. ‘MAD’ is a new gateway for Oman, one inspired by the sea and shaped by innovation."

At the heart of ‘MAD’ is a commitment to support Oman’s diversification goals, aligning with the nation’s strategy to grow culture, tourism, technology and high-value finance and investment sectors.

The district will host private marinas for mansions, international art exhibitions, digital incubators, a financial center, and a cultural calendar of global events, positioning Muscat as a hub for marine adventure, cultural exchange and financial and digital creativity, it stated.

This project reflects Oman’s confidence in building industries of the future. ‘MAD’ showcases how strategic development can preserve maritime heritage while embracing the opportunities of global innovation.

It will attract investment, cultivate talent, and create enduring cultural and economic impact for generations to come. A defining feature of ‘MAD’ is the integration of a district-wide digital economy, enabling a new model of property, culture, and enterprise.

The development introduces digital licensing, asset exchange, and ecosystem rewards, supporting business formation and investment pathways for global entrepreneurs and investors.

"We are creating value beyond physical spaces," said El Chaar. "MAD is an ecosystem where creators, innovators and investors meet; not only to live or visit, but to participate. That participation defines the future of real estate, and we are proud to shape it in Oman," he stated.

"This partnership demonstrates what Oman stands for; cultural leadership, responsible innovation and global investment confidence. ‘MAD’ is a testament to what is possible when heritage and ambition come together," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

