Al Mouj Muscat, the sultanate’s leading oceanfront lifestyle and leisure destination, has launched Azura Beach Residences III and IV, thus marking the final chapter of its best-selling coastal residential offering.

Following the record sell-out of Phase I in July and Phase II in October last year, this last release introduces an elevated collection of homes defined entirely by their exclusive marina and ocean outlook, it stated.

Designed around a singular vision of uncompromised ocean-facing living, Azura Beach Residences III and IV present a combined collection of 570 premium apartments and 41 four-bedroom duplex chalets, each with private pools and lifts, and all positioned to secure uninterrupted views.

Spacious open-plan layouts, floor-to-ceiling glazing and expansive terraces form a seamless indoor-outdoor experience that harnesses natural light and the tranquillity of the coastline.

Each home has been intentionally designed to maximise privacy, elevate wellbeing and maintain a constant dialogue with the surrounding views.

Located within the prestigious West Point precinct in the Al Marsa District, Azura Beach Residences offers direct access to some of Al Mouj Muscat’s most celebrated lifestyle amenities, including the 400-berth Al Mouj Marina, oceanfront dining and boutique retail, landscaped parks, and a signature 18-hole championship golf course, said Al Mouj Muscat in its statement.

A suite of resort-style facilities, featuring an infinity-edge pool, private wellness areas, co-working lounges, and dedicated indoor and outdoor children’s play zones, further elevate the everyday living experience, it added.

Nasser Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: "The extraordinary demand for Azura’s first two phases has confirmed a powerful shift in buyer and investor appetite towards premium waterfront living. This latest and final release represents a further expression of our commitment to delivering category-defining developments and cultivating distinctive communities that enrich daily life, celebrate natural beauty and reinforce Al Mouj Muscat’s position as the nation’s most desirable place to live."

'Residents of Azura Beach Residences will benefit from the full lifestyle ecosystem of Al Mouj Muscat, home to more than 80 dining and retail outlets, four premium hotels, an international school, landscaped walkways and cycling paths, a vibrant public walk and plaza, a world-class marina with water sports and charter services, and year-round cultural and community activations," stated Al Sheibani.

Azura Beach Residences III and IV is being offered with 100% freehold ownership for all nationalities and eligibility for an Omani residence visa, presenting a compelling opportunity to own a limited-edition waterfront home within an award-winning destination of international standing, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

