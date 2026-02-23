Kuwait-headquartered engineering consultancy SSH announced on Monday that its Lead Design and Construction Supervision Consultant mandate for Phase 3 of the Madinat Al Irfan Business Park in Muscat, Oman has entered the construction supervision phase.

The project, part of Madinat Al Irfan East master plan and developed by Omran (Oman Tourism Development Company), will span a total built-up area of 104,825 square metres (sqm) on a 32,810 sqm plot.

Phase 3 will comprise:

Three office buildings, each rising 40 metres with eight floors

Two basement levels for parking and services

Prayer rooms, MEP spaces, and back-of-house facilities

A central feature of the development will be an open-air landscaped oasis designed as a shared gathering and connectivity space linking all buildings.

The development is targeting LEED Gold certification, incorporating energy-efficient systems, sustainable materials and environmentally responsible design features, according to SSH's press statement.

The firm's previous involvement in Madinat Al Irfan East includes the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) complex and Omantel headquarters.

In January 2026, Oman had announced the establishment of International Financial Centre of Oman (IFC Oman) within the Madinat Al Irfan East development.

In December 2025, local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer had announced that Madinat Al Irfan will also be home to the new headquarters of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), spanning 10,000 sqm.

The Western area of Madinat Al Irfan, spread over an area of 5 million sqm, is being developed by joint venture of Omran (Oman Tourism Development Company) and UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim with a total investment of 5 billion Omani rials over a 30-year period, according to previous reports.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.