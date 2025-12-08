Muscat: Several tourism projects are being developed in the capital, and they are in various stages of development, according to the promoters.

While the exact number of visitors to Muttrah is hard to get as it is a free entry area, Muttrah Fort received 144,620 visitors in 2024 compared to 136,64 visitors in 2023 and 39,707 visitors in 2022.

Muttrah Square

To begin with, the most prestigious of them is the Muttrah Square project, with the Muscat Municipality recently awarding the contract for its construction.

The project includes an iconic U-shaped bridge spanning five meters over the sea, a multi-purpose plaza, green spaces, and pedestrian walkways, a modern lighting system that harmonizes with the rhythm of the sea, creating a magical ambiance.

The project will provide a panoramic view of the sea route and Muttrah Fort, and enrich visitor experiences.

The Tender Board in September approved RO8,959,425 for the construction of Muttrah Square.

The Muttrah Square project won first place in the Bilarab Bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design in the competition aimed to invite designers and architects to propose a unique landmark for the area, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The project was prepared and designed by Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghadhami, Omaima bint Mahmoud al Hinai, and Abdullah bin Saleh al Bahri.

The bridge captures the famous landmarks of Muttrah in one frame and will be surrounded by a mixed-use plaza that includes a dancing fountain, retail stores, and cafes, with lights that blend with the waves of the sea.

Muttrah Cable Car

Work has been progressing steadily on the Muttrah Cable Car project, with its development entering advanced phases. The project, which is expected to transform Muscat’s skyline and tourism landscape, will invite local and international firms to explore real estate and retail opportunities.

Port Sultan Qaboos

The Omran Group recently announced an agreement with VA Group to develop a mixed-use project at the Port Sultan Qaboos waterfront.

Regarding the Port Sultan Qaboos Waterfront in Muttrah, plans include a retail pavilion, a Heritage Hotel, and residential units complemented by a marina behind the Port Gate. This project is currently in the design phase, guided by a masterplan from London-based Grimshaw Architects.

