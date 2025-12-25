Tourism revenues have increased by 27 per cent from 2022 until this year, Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi said.

Responding to two parliamentary questions yesterday, Ms Al Sairafi highlighted that the government was working closely with the private sector to organise numerous events and activities. “Tourism now contributes 6.9pc to GDP, with a 15-20pc annual increase in the number of tourists,” she added.

The minister also noted that inspections have risen by 160pc compared to last year, reflecting the sector’s growing dynamism.