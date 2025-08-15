Doha, Qatar: Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C and a leading healthcare provider in the Middle East and North Africa, announces that it has obtained an Investment License from the National Investment Commission under the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Iraq to develop a comprehensive private hospital with 400 beds in the Al-Zaafaraniyah district (formerly Al-Rashid Camp) of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

The project will be named Baghdad International Hospital, marking a step-change in the level of healthcare in Iraq.

The announcement comes as part of Apex Health’s strategic expansion as well as growing commitment to the Iraqi healthcare sector, following its successful partnership with the Iraqi Government to manage and operate Al Nasiriya Teaching Hospital in Di Qar and Al Imam Al Hassan Mujtaba Teaching Hospital in Karbala. These collaborations have demonstrated Apex Health’s ability to deliver advanced healthcare services, enhance patient outcomes, and apply the highest standards of operational excellence in public healthcare institutions.

“The establishment of Baghdad International Hospital reflects the company’s strong belief in the potential of the Iraqi market and its desire to contribute to the development of the healthcare sector in Iraq.” said Joseph Hazel, Group CEO, Apex Health. “This project is not merely an investment expansion; it is a strategic step to support the healthcare transformation in Iraq by providing advanced medical services and specialized expertise. It is also a new milestone in our growth journey toward realizing our vision of building a better health future founded on trusted care, modern technologies, and global partnerships.”

The new Baghdad International Hospital will be developed as one of Iraq’s foremost modern medical facilities on a 100,000-square-meter site in the Al-Zaafaraniyah district (formerly Al-Rashid Camp). It will be designed to capitalize on its riverside outlook over the Tigris, with the location and architecture enhancing the patient care experience.

It will feature 400 beds, 16 ICU beds, 12 operating rooms, and 80 outpatient clinics, including an Emergency Department. The facility will be capable of accommodating more than 600,000 outpatient visits annually, in addition to over 100,000 inpatient admissions per year.

It will be equipped with the latest technologies and will offer a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services across all medical specialties. The hospital will also include departments for complex surgeries—including open-heart surgery, orthopedic oncology, plastic surgery, and neurosurgery—as well as a dedicated pediatric surgery unit. In addition, it will provide transplant programs (liver, bone marrow, and stem cell), along with dialysis and neonatal care.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Juan Leon, Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C CEO said:” This step reflects Estithmar Holding’s proven international growth strategy which was validated by our recent strong financial results and is designed to deliver greater value to our shareholders”

The new Baghdad International Hospital will feature advanced medical technologies, specialized centers, and international standard patient care services. Designed as a tertiary facility, it will cater to complex medical and surgical needs while providing a comprehensive range of inpatient and outpatient services.

Apex Health brings an extensive portfolio of experience in managing and operating hospitals across the MENA region. Its network currently spans nine hospitals across four countries, delivering care in partnership with world-renowned institutions such as Cedars-Sinai (USA), Asan Medical Center (Korea), and JK Medical Group (Korea). Apex Health’s track record includes the successful launch and operation of flagship facilities such as The View Hospital in Qatar and the Korean Medical Center, both recognized for their excellence in patient experience, advanced clinical programs, and innovation.

This new investment in Iraq underscores Apex Health’s mission to deliver trusted, high-quality healthcare across the MENA region by engaging leading medical expertise, advancing technology-driven facilities, and fostering partnerships with governments and academic institutions, building an ethical and resilient ecosystem that empowers individuals and communities to prosper.



Apex Health, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C., is a leading operator and manager of a diverse network of hospitals, clinics, and specialized health centers across the Middle East and North Africa. Guided by a strategy focused on delivering trusted, high-quality care, forging effective partnerships with governments and academic institutions, and developing medical facilities that leverage the latest technologies, Apex Health is committed to elevating the patient experience and enhancing the efficiency of healthcare systems across the region.

