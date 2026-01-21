Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with representatives of INCOME at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to review the latest developments in the implementation of the Capital Medical City project, a major national initiative encompassing hospitals, educational institutions, and research and training facilities.

During the meeting, Abdel Ghaffar emphasised the strong support and close attention the project receives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, describing it as a flagship initiative that represents a qualitative leap in healthcare service delivery, scientific research, and advanced medical education. He stressed that the project remains a top priority on the Ministry of Health and Population’s agenda.

According to ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Capital Medical City project aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of healthcare services provided by the General Authority for Teaching Hospitals and Institutes, in line with Egypt’s evolving healthcare landscape and national health strategy. The project is also designed to strengthen clinical and academic training for medical professionals, contributing to the development of highly skilled healthcare cadres.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms for cooperation with INCOME and assessed progress in construction works. INCOME reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the partnership with the ministry and to supporting the project through expertise exchange and technical collaboration.

Abdel Ghaffar underscored the importance of securing the necessary financing to ensure adherence to the project’s implementation timelines and to address any challenges that may affect progress. He further called for continued coordination among all relevant stakeholders to deliver the project in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, ensuring the achievement of its strategic objectives and reinforcing Egypt’s healthcare system.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

