Egypt is preparing for the pilot implementation of its universal health insurance system in Minya as part of the second phase of the nationwide initiative aimed at broadening healthcare coverage and enhancing service quality, Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said.

The Health Ministry reported that Abdel Ghaffar convened a wide-ranging meeting to assess the readiness of healthcare facilities and the requirements of agencies responsible for implementing the system. He emphasised strict adherence to the official timeline and maintaining operational standards at the highest level.

Discussions with Emad Kedwani focused on securing land for new healthcare facilities and monitoring ongoing projects, highlighting the need for coordination among relevant authorities to address potential challenges.

Ahmed El-Sobky provided updates on the readiness of facilities and outlined the planned allocation of services according to prevailing disease patterns to ensure comprehensive care.

The minister also called for the establishment of a joint monitoring unit between the ministry and the governorate to rapidly resolve issues, while exploring increased involvement of university hospitals and the private sector to strengthen system capacity.

The ministry aims to accredit around 90% of medical facilities in Minya this year under national healthcare quality standards.

