Riyadh: Diriyah Company, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced a contract award valued at $1.40 billion (SAR 5.10 billion) to develop Royal Diriyah Opera House, according to a press release.

The construction agreement was awarded to a joint venture (JV) comprising El Seif Engineering Contracting Company Limited (ESEC), China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (CSCEC) and Midmac Construction Company Limited.

The Royal Diriyah Opera House will include a 450-seat studio theater, a shaded rooftop amphitheater with 450 seats, and multipurpose halls with a capacity of 3,100 seats.

The project will anchor Diriyah’s position as the Kingdom’s cultural epicentre and a globally competitive destination for the arts.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah, said: “The Royal Diriyah Opera House will be a landmark asset in Diriyah reinforcing Diriyah’s growing global role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s artistic and cultural future, aligned with Vision 2030.”

Khalid Alhazani, Executive Vice President of Riyadh Life Sector, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, added: “We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome the world’s leading operatic and artistic talent in the future and ensure that the Royal Diriyah Opera House can incubate and empower the wonderful range of homegrown talent we have in the Kingdom.”

Diriyah is an integrated urban development project that is expected to provide homes for nearly 100,000 residents once completed.

It will also secure 178,000 jobs, attract almost 50 million annual visits, and contribute around $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Last January, Diriyah awarded Omrania a $113.60 million architecture and design contract.

