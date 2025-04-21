UAE - ORA Developers, a major real estate group, has established its UAE headquarters at One Central. This strategic move reinforces its regional expansion while directly supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable, future-ready urban environments.

Founded by Engineer Naguib Sawiris, ORA Developers boasts a global portfolio spanning residential, hospitality, commercial, and entertainment.

With an extensive land bank of over 76 million sqm, it has a global portfolio spanning 17 projects across seven countries, with an estimated total sales value of over $45 billion, said the group in a statement.

Since entering the UAE in 2023, ORA Developers has rapidly scaled its presence acquiring prime land, obtaining regulatory approvals, and laying the groundwork for transformative developments, it stated.

The company built its UAE team from the ground up-growing to nearly 94 employees, with plans to at least triple by the end of 2025.

By combining local market expertise with a seasoned leadership team, ORA Developers has established a robust foundation for operational continuity and sustained growth, it added.

Industry forecasts indicate that the UAE’s real estate market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a projected increase in total market value from $704.25 billion in 2024 to $1.08 trillion by 2030.

Sawiris, emphasising the significance of the new headquarters, said: "In a fast-evolving real estate landscape, establishing our regional headquarters is a crucial step that aligns with the UAE’s long-term vision for urban development."

"This hub not only strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, future-ready communities but also allows us to integrate global best practices with the UAE’s dynamic market needs. By prioritizing nature, connectivity, and design, we are committed to shaping sustainable, well-balanced developments," he noted.

"Our leadership team’s extensive experience and long-standing commitment to ORA Developers have been instrumental in building our diverse portfolio, driving growth, and ensuring the successful execution of transformative projects," he added.

Driving the UAE expansion a leadership team with expertise through development, sales, branding, marketing and finance. Khaled Morgan, Chief Development Officer, ensures delivering unique and innovative urban experiences, while Ahmed Samir, Chief Human Resources Officer, drives talent acquisition in the UAE to support rapid scaling.

Expanding on this foundation, Tamer Fikry, Chief Sales Officer, enhances investor engagement, Mohamed

Sheta, Chief Financial Officer, leads financial strategy, and Lana Sawiris, Chief Brand Officer, alongside Rasha Georgy, Chief Marketing Officer, shapes global positioning, said the statement.

Amr Abdelmoneim, Chief Technical Officer, oversees engineering and execution, maintaining top industry standards.

ORA Developers said it will soon unveil details of its key investment in the UAE, a 4.8 million sqm master-planned community in Ghantoot. The project, strategically positioned between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, features 1.2km of pristine Arabian Gulf beachfront.

Plans are also afoot to establish customer experience centres in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai to provide a dedicated touchpoint for clients and stakeholders, said the statement.

ORA Developers is also a strategic investor in Discovery Dunes, a project by Discovery Land Company. The ultra-luxury community is designed around a championship golf course by Tom Fazio. This project further validates ORA’s strategic investment decisions in the sector and the UAE market, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).