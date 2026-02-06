Ora Developers, a premier name in luxury real estate, today (February 5) signed a MoU with Yubi, a global fintech unicorn, in a major collaboration that marks a significant shift in the UAE real estate market, moving from traditional manual financing to a high-tech, AI-driven mortgage ecosystem designed to prioritise buyers convenience and speed.

The initiative is expected to set a new benchmark for mortgage approvals by matching mortgage seekers with the right Lenders that best suit their risk appetite, driving customer conversion for Lenders, and affordability for Mortgage seekers in the region, said a statement from Ora developers.

As per the deal, Yubi Mortgage’s unified digital interface shall support mortgage seeking customers of Ora Developers by facilitating:

•AI-Powered Precision & Smart Matchmaking: Yubi’s platform uses to align customer profiles with specific bank mandates of 25+ Lenders, eliminating guesswork and significantly enhancing approval rates.

•Instant Pre-approval : By automating routine tasks such as document verification, Lender matchmaking, etc. the typically cumbersome mortgage process is made efficient and seamless.

•End-to-End Digital Concierge: The platform supports the end-to-end mortgage lifecycle, ranging from pre-eligibility assessments to the final disbursement, ensuring borrowers have digital access to financing schedules document copies, etc..

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Sheta, Group CFO of Ora Developers, said: "This strategic partnership strengthens our value proposition by offering our customers a more holistic and seamless home-buying experience. By collaborating with Yubi MENA, we are enabling greater accessibility to home financing while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and service excellence."

By streamlining the approval process, Ora and Yubi will empower individuals to secure homes faster, while simultaneously contributing to the overall liquidity and health of the UAE’s real estate financing market.

Gaurav Kumar, the CEO of Yubi Group, said: "We are proud to partner with Ora, a brand synonymous with quality and trust in the real estate sector."

"As we deepen our routes to strengthen the debt lifecycle infrastructure Lenders use across the Middle East and Africa, our objective through this partnership is to simplify mortgage financing by supporting mortgage seekers with increased accessibility, transparency, and decision-making power to ensure a smooth and efficient path to homeownership," he added.

