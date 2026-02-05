AMMAN— The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday, approved the justifications for the draft amended Real Estate Ownership Law for 2026 and referred it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau as part of the approval process.

According to a Prime Ministry statement, the draft law aligns with efforts to remove co-ownership by simplifying and expediting related procedures. The move is expected to resolve long-standing disputes involving thousands of properties and bring underutilised real estate back into the economic cycle.

The amendments allow for electronic sales and e-signatures, digitising all procedures and transactions, including payments, subdivisions, and sales.

These measures aim to make processes fully electronic under the Notary Public Law, while reducing financial and administrative burdens and saving citizens time and costs, the statement read.

Under the draft law, plots can be sold and subdivided before construction begins, subject to a bank-approved allocation certificate, a step designed to encourage investment and property development. The previous requirement for unanimous partner consent when dividing properties with existing buildings has been eased; now three-quarters of owners can approve divisions, while protecting the rights of remaining partners.

The law also mandates that the government, municipalities, and Greater Amman Municipality pay expropriation compensation within a maximum of five years, with additional delay compensation for each year.

It addresses conflicts between co-ownership removal provisions and legislation governing agricultural units, and aligns with the Jordan Valley Development Law to prevent overlapping application.

Additional measures aim to simplify citizens’ transactions and reduce administrative centralisation, including delegating authority to directors in governorates and regions.

The amendments are expected to strengthen legislative stability and deliver a positive economic impact by boosting confidence in the real estate sector, supporting the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

