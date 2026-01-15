Egypt’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the executive regulations for a law governing the disposal of state-owned land and expanded the mandate of the National AI Council to include quantum computing and emerging technologies.

The cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, ratified the executive regulations for Law 168 of 2025 regarding procedures for disposing of private state-owned property.

Under the new rules, pending legalisation requests and grievances filed under previous legislation will be transferred to new committees.

The regulations allow for the sale, lease, or right-of-use of state land to occupants who had already built on the property prior to 15 October 2023, provided the structures are stable and within the designated boundaries.

These regulations also cover reclaimed or cultivated lands occupied before the same date, though for lands relying on seasonal rainfall, disposal is limited to leasing or right-of-use permits. The cabinet noted that land disposal is strictly prohibited if it conflicts with national security, state defence, or civil aviation requirements.

In a move to align with international digital governance trends, the cabinet approved renaming the National Council for Artificial Intelligence to the “National Council for Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Emerging Technologies.”

This expanded scope aims to establish regulatory and ethical frameworks for a broader range of technologies, including biotechnology and quantum computing, to support startups and enhance Egypt’s international competitiveness. The shift reflects a global conviction that governance must include a wide spectrum of techniques beyond just artificial intelligence.

Regarding infrastructure and industrial development, the council authorised the allocation of 823 feddans in Arish, North Sinai, to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the development of Arish Airport. This project includes upgrading the main runway, constructing a new parallel corridor, a passenger terminal, a VIP lounge, and a new helipad as part of the broader Sinai development plan. Similarly, in Beni Suef, 370.48 feddans in the Kom Abu Radi area were allocated to the General Authority for Industrial Development to meet rising demand for industrial investment land and to maximise the utility of the nearby dry port currently under construction.

Economic measures were also addressed as the cabinet approved the minutes of the Export Development Fund meeting from 25 November 2025. This involves coordination with the Ministry of Finance to facilitate payments for companies seeking support for shipments made before 1 July 2024.

The fund’s programme covers various axes such as support for specialised quality certificates, environmental sustainability, machinery modernisation, and air freight, as well as assistance for exports bearing Egyptian trademarks and those targeting markets in Iraq, Europe, and the United States.

In the public services sector, the service of 152 medical professionals at the Ministry of Health and Population was extended for two years beyond the legal retirement age to maintain staffing levels. Additionally, the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics was authorised to delegate the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to handle all contracting procedures for the 2027 General Population and Housing Census.

Finally, Assiut Governorate received approval to contract the Middle Egypt Electricity Distribution Company to provide power to a solid waste recycling plant and a safe sanitary landfill.

