Jordan is planning to invite bids to international companies for the management of power, water, roads and other infrastructure facilities in the planned Amra city, the project manager has said.

The government-owned Jordanian Company for Developing Cities and Facilities (JCDCF) is overseeing the construction of Amra city which includes the construction of a $280 million stadium.

“We have recently held a series of intensive meetings with potential investors from Jordan and other countries,” JCDCF’s chairman Musab Al-Muheidat said this week.

“JCDCF will soon invite bids for the management of Amra’s infrastructure, involving power, water, roads, communications and other services.”

Amra city, located nearly 40 kilometres from the capital Amman and 35 km from Queen Alia airport, includes residential units, an international exhibition and conference centre, entertainment and cultural facilities, an ecological park, commercial and services zones and a sport city.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

