Muscat: Al Dakhiliyah Governorate has announced six new investment opportunities under the Jabal Shams Front Project in Wilayat of Al Hamra, with a total investment exceeding OMR5 million. These opportunities, available through the "Tatweer" platform, span a combined area of over 70,000 square metres.

The investment offerings include tourism, agricultural, and recreational projects aimed at supporting economic diversification in the governorate and enhancing investment in the tourism and agricultural sectors. The available opportunities involve:

- A full-service tourism resort (3-5 star) covering 1,400 square metres

- A fixed-structure tourist camp over 20,440 square metres

- An adventure centre spanning 10,012 square metres

- A coffee farm extending over 15,752 square metres

- A fruit farm covering 9,830 square metres

- A zip-line attraction

Sheikh Hilal bin Said Al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, stated that the "Grand Canyon" Jabal Shams Front Project was selected by the main committee for the Governorates’ Competition 2024 as part of developmental proposals. The first phase of the project, which includes infrastructure works, was tendered in March.

The governorate plans to launch the second phase tender later this year, covering an administrative building, a geological exhibition, and an adventure academy. Concurrently, additional investment opportunities in the second phase will include a public square, an open theatre, remote workspaces for business meetings, a health walkway for running and mountain trekking events, 18 kiosks distributed across the project site, a hanging bridge, a cliffside café, a multi-purpose hall, and an extended zip-line facility.

The total investment cost for the Jabal Shams Front Project amounts to OMR11 million, covering an area of 145,000 square metres, with expected annual investment returns exceeding OMR1.26 million.

Governor Al Hajri emphasised that the project's modern design integrates the region’s natural topography with contemporary aesthetics. Event terraces will provide unique architectural spaces, and the main square will host cultural and recreational experiences, featuring a theatre with a 500-person capacity. The project also includes educational facilities designed to enhance visitors' athletic and intellectual skills.

A long-track slide, spanning 250 metres, will be among the project's recreational activities, along with a geological exhibition highlighting Oman’s diverse marine environment.

The initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which supports local industries, private sector development, innovation, and human capital investment. It prioritises local content through increased reliance on domestic products, support for small and medium enterprises, and partnerships between public and private sectors.

Governor Al Hajri described the project as a developmental landmark situated within the stunning landscapes of Jabal Shams, creating extraordinary investment opportunities. Designed with sustainability in mind, the project ensures harmony between nature and human development, maximising available opportunities while preserving environmental integrity.

