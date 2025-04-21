RIYADH — The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of the new IMB1 shipping service, operated by CSTAR LINE, to Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new shipping service will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with the ports of Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, Evyap in Türkiye, Novorossiysk in Russia, and Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates, with a total capacity of 2,100 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

The launch of the new service is part of Mawani's ongoing efforts to enhance maritime connectivity between the Kingdom and the rest of the world and to support the movement of national exports and imports.

This initiative aligns with Mawani’s broader efforts to facilitate smooth trade between Saudi ports and regional and international ports, while boosting operational efficiency to maximize the Kingdom’s competitive advantage. It also supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which seeks to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub and a vital link between three continents.

Mawani’s partnerships with major global shipping lines play a crucial role in enhancing the competitiveness of Jeddah Islamic Port, expanding its maritime service network, and boosting operational efficiency, further reinforcing its status as a strategic logistics hub on the Red Sea coast.

