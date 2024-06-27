RIYADH — Electronic visas will be issued for holders of tickets for the inaugural Esports World Cup, which will be kicked off in Riyadh on July 3. The announcement in this regard was made by the Esports World Cup Convention, in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Tourism.



The Esports World Cup will be held at the world-class venue, Riyadh Boulevard City, during a period of eight weeks between July 3 and August 25, 2024. More than 1,500 players, representing 500 elite international clubs, will compete in 22 matches of the tournament. Esports World Cup will be the most expensive tournament in the history of this sector, with a total value exceeding $60 million.



The announcement with regard to the issuance of e-visa aimed to facilitate the procedures for visitors to the Kingdom to attend this tournament, as part of making all international and qualitative events, hosted by the Kingdom, a great success.



More information about the tournament and details of its events can be had from the Esports World Cup website. The e-visa application may be submitted through the unified national visa platform “Saudi Visa” to obtain a single-entry visa with a validity of 90 days.



Visitors to the eSports World Cup have to book a date of the match coupled with distinctive experiences that combine sports, entertainment, educational, cultural and creative activities catering to the taste of all family members, hosted by Riyadh Boulevard City.



It is noteworthy that the Esports World Cup is in implementation of one of the pillars of the National Strategy for Gaming and E-Sports launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



The event contributes to consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for gaming and electronic sports. This is in addition to promoting tourism, diversifying the economy and developing promising sectors in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. It also highlights the vital role of the gaming and electronic sports sector in communicating societies and spreading different cultures.

