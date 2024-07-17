RIYADH — The New Murabba Development Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has unveiled the new design for Murabba Stadium, an architectural masterpiece with a capacity of over 45,000 spectators.



Michael Dyke, CEO of Al Murabba, stated: “The new stadium embodies Riyadh’s transformation into a vibrant global destination for sports, culture, and entertainment, and confirms our commitment to developing world-class infrastructure that highlights the great transformation that Saudi Arabia is experiencing."



He noted that the construction phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2032. This sports and entertainment edifice will constitute a unique architectural work with its vibrant, innovative design and will serve as an attractive center for enhancing economic and tourism activity in the capital, Riyadh.



The stadium showcases the extent of efforts to make Saudi Arabia a leading global center in providing top-tier sports and entertainment experiences. It will be the mainstay of the “new square” of downtown Riyadh.



Designed from the overlapping layers and flat, scaly texture of the local acacia tree, the stadium symbolizes the fusion of tradition and innovation that characterizes the new square.



It will also feature the latest technologies to ensure a unique personal experience for fans and event participants.



Through its multi-use spaces, the New Al Murabba Stadium will be able to host a variety of sporting events, entertainment events, gaming competitions, exhibitions, educational events, and more.

