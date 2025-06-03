Sabre Corporation, a leading global travel technology company, has announced a new agreement with SalamAir, Oman’s leading low-cost carrier under which SalamAir will utilise Sabre’s marketplace to enhance its global visibility, expand its market reach, and drive revenue growth.

Through this agreement, SalamAir’s flights and services will be made available to travel agencies worldwide via Sabre’s extensive global distribution network. This strategic move enables SalamAir to connect with new customer segments, increase bookings, and further solidify its position in the regional aviation market. For Sabre, the partnership underscores its commitment to empowering airlines in the Middle East and beyond with cutting-edge travel solutions.

“Our partnership with Sabre marks a significant milestone in SalamAir’s growth journey,” said Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at SalamAir. “By utilising Sabre’s robust global distribution platform, we aim to achieve greater global visibility, reach new markets, and offer our affordable travel options to a wider audience.”

Sabre’s strong presence in the Middle East, combined with its global distribution capabilities, positions it as a trusted partner for airlines looking to expand their operations. Recently, SalamAir renewed its long-term agreement with Sabre for the Radixx Reservation System, further reinforcing Sabre’s credibility and reliability as a technology partner. SalamAir has been a Radixx customer since 2017, using the reservation system to streamline passenger booking and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with SalamAir through this new distribution partnership,” said Alessandro Ciancimino, Vice President, Airline Distribution, EMEA at Sabre Travel Solutions. “Our global distribution network will enable SalamAir to connect with travel agencies and travelers worldwide, providing the tools they need to scale their operations and achieve their ambitious growth targets. We look forward to supporting their continued success.”

This partnership reflects SalamAir’s rapid growth within the region and its commitment to scaling operations to meet increasing demand. By utilizing Sabre’s technology, SalamAir is well-positioned to achieve its vision of becoming a leading low-cost carrier while enhancing customer experiences and driving profitability. -

