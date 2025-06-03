Abu Dhabi-based NMDC Group, an EPC contractor in the energy and marine and dredging sectors, and Etermar, a Portuguese marine engineering company, have completed the construction of a 600 linear metres berth using caissons for the first time in the UAE.

The project was executed on an artificial offshore island in Abu Dhabi, designed and built by the ADX-listed NMDC, to berth some of the world's largest mega yachts over 100 metres long.

The casting and construction of the berth was completed in just five months, the company said in a statement.

The two companies were jointly involved in the design and construction of two quay walls composed of 16 reinforced concrete caissons (300m + 300m). They were built locally at Mina Zayed Port on a floating dock mobilised from Portugal by Etermar and towed to the project site by sea, where Etermar installed them.

The project also included the detailed design of the capping beam, scour protection system and foundation trench.

As the main contractor, NMDC carried out all required engineering and modelling studies (hydro dynamic, metocean, soil investigation) to ensure correct design.

It also included constructing the offshore island, including dredging and reclamation, breakwater, revetment, beach profiling, as well as quay wall, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

