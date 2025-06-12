Ibri – The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) is constructing new water storage dams in the wilayats of Ibri and Yanqul in Dhahirah governorate, as part of a national push to enhance water security and improve sustainable resource management in rural areas.

The ministry is overseeing the projects, which fall under a wider strategy to safeguard long-term water availability, particularly in regions reliant on traditional sources such as aflaj and wells.

In a notable approach, the projects are being implemented through a joint funding model that involves both government and citizen contributions. The ministry is providing technical supervision and covering 20% of the construction costs, while the remaining 80% is funded by local residents.

The model reflects growing public participation in resource management and a shared understanding of the need to secure water supplies amid changing climate conditions.

In Ibri, construction is underway on three dams located in Wadi al Ajam, Wadi Jail and Wadi Mallah. In Yanqul, work is progressing on the Wadi Haqalat dam.

According to the ministry, completion rates currently range from 20% to 90%, depending on terrain, availability of materials, and site access.

The dams have been designed to raise groundwater levels, improve the recharge of aflaj and wells, and reduce the impact of drought during the periods of low rainfall. Officials said the projects support the goals of Oman’s national water strategy, which seeks to ensure water security across all governorates.

The ministry stated that the community-based model reinforces Oman’s development vision by involving citizens directly in safeguarding natural resources.

