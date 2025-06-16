Saudi Arabia has awarded a project to build a fun and tourism city in Dhahran as part of a drive to attract investment to the Eastern region.

Local press reports said on Sunday that the project, spanning an area of 190,000 square metres, comprises entertainment, tourism, education and sport facilities.

Dhahran secretariat has awarded the contract, the latest in a series of projects offered to local and foreign investors to attract capital to the Eastern region with the Gulf Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic transformation scheme.

The Arabic language daily Al-Madina, citing a secretariat statement, said there has been a surge in investments in the Eastern province over the past two years.

Projects under way in Dhahran and other parts of the province have exceeded 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion), the report said without specifying the contractor for the city project.

