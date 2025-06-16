Britain and the United States should finalise "very soon" the implementation of a trade deal agreed last month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada.

"I'm certainly seeing President Trump today, and I'm going to discuss with him our trade deal," Starmer told reporters on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting.

"I'm very pleased that we made that trade deal, and we're in the final stages now of implementation, and I expect that to be completed very soon."

