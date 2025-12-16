The United States has ‍suspended a technology ‍deal it struck with Britain ​earlier this year, which was intended to boost ties ⁠in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy, ⁠the Financial ‌Times reported on Monday.

British officials on Monday confirmed the U.S. suspended the deal ⁠last week, the FT said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was pushing for Britain's concessions in areas of trade ⁠outside the tech partnership.

U.S. ​officials were becoming increasingly frustrated with Britain's lack of willingness ‍to address so-called non-tariff barriers, including rules and regulations ​governing food and industrial goods, the FT said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House and British government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In September, during Trump's visit to Britain, both countries agreed to a "Tech Prosperity Deal" to boost ties in artificial intelligence, ⁠quantum computing and civil nuclear energy.

The ‌U.S. is Britain's largest trading partner, and its big tech companies have already ‌invested billions ⁠of dollars in their UK operations. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur ⁠in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)