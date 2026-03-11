US President Donald Trump's administration said it used $5.6 billion in munitions during ​the first two days of strikes against Iran in ‌a report provided to US congressional committees, reported Reuters on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the information.

Members of Congress, who may soon have to approve additional ​funding for the war, have expressed concern that the conflict ​will deplete US military stocks at a time when ⁠the defence industry was already struggling to keep up with demand.

