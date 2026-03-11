PHOTO
US President Donald Trump's administration said it used $5.6 billion in munitions during the first two days of strikes against Iran in a report provided to US congressional committees, reported Reuters on Tuesday citing a source familiar with the information.
Members of Congress, who may soon have to approve additional funding for the war, have expressed concern that the conflict will deplete US military stocks at a time when the defence industry was already struggling to keep up with demand.
