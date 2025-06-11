Qatar’s Ministry of Finance in Qatar is expected to award post-contract consultancy services for the Al Wajba Storage Renovation and Upgradation Works Package in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

“The tender was issued on 22 May 2025, with a submission deadline set for 6 July 2025. The consultancy contract award is expected in the second quarter of September 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The Design-Build project, located in the Al Wajba area, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028, with an additional 400-day maintenance period.

The project scope covers three main components: the QMA (Qatar Museums Authority) main storage area, Blue Room, and a new extension to the existing storage.

The construction will take place in two phases: the first focused on the Blue Room and building extension, and the second on QMA storage renovation.

·Renovation and transformation of the existing Blue Room into a two-floor space with steel structures over an area of 972.8 sqm.

·A new building extension will connect to the current facility to expand storage capacity with an area of 993.52 sqm.

·Renovation and modifications of the QMA Storage area with covering approximately 1609.73 sqm

The scope also includes basic fit outs and external works, such as entrance modifications, sidewalks, landscaping, and improved parking facilities.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

