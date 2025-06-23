Egypt - Better Home Group has announced the official delivery of its Midtown Solo project in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital, marking its second successful development in the city after Midtown Villa.

The milestone was celebrated during a site visit attended by Khaled Abbas, Chairperson of the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), and Ahmed Fahmy, ACUD’s General Manager.

Abbas praised the high standards of execution and design at Midtown Solo, describing it as a reflection of the premium quality envisioned for the New Capital. He reaffirmed ACUD’s ongoing commitment to supporting serious developers and accelerating progress on this national megaproject, which stands as a pillar of Egypt’s “New Republic” vision.

Midtown Solo features fully serviced standalone villas, targeting a high-end clientele. Abbas confirmed that 95% of infrastructure works for the project’s first phase have been completed, with final utility connections pending developer compliance with technical specifications. He also noted that landscaping and main roadworks across the R7 district are progressing in phases and will be completed soon.

Fahmy highlighted that Midtown Solo is Better Home’s second project to be delivered in the New Capital, and lauded its architectural quality and integrated services. He stressed that such developments are key to drawing more residents and investors to the city.

To further support developers, Fahmy revealed that ACUD has introduced 4 to 5 facilitation packages, helping struggling companies resolve issues and expedite license issuance. He also acknowledged Better Home’s early and continued investment in the Capital, noting the company’s pivotal role in believing in the city’s long-term potential.

He added that investor interest remains strong, citing a recent electronic land offering in the R8 district that drew three times the available applications.

Ashraf Adel, General Manager of Better Home, emphasized the company’s pioneering role as the first private real estate developer to acquire land in the New Capital. He described Midtown Solo as a landmark development, and the only project in the Capital comprised entirely of standalone villas—390 in total—spanning 66 acres along the prominent South Bin Zayed Axis, near the Cathedral and Green River.

Adel highlighted the project’s low-density design, with 80% of the land devoted to greenery, landscaping, and lagoons, and only 20% for built structures—creating a tranquil and healthy living environment. Residents benefit from a full suite of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pools, restaurants, cafés, and pharmacies.

The development sold out in record time, reflecting strong market confidence in the Better Home brand. It also features a 30,000 sqm commercial hub made up of 14 standalone buildings (ground + 2 floors + rooftop + private basement). Each unit starts at 1,250 sqm, with 1,100 sqm of outdoor space and a 940 sqm basement, designed to serve both residents and the broader community.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

