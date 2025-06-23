Amirah Developments, one of Dubai’s leadng real estate developers, has signed up Shine Square Building Contracting for its maiden project – Bonds Avenue Residences – that will be constructed on Dubai Islands, a new waterfront mixed-use community.

The residential project, located in one of Dubai’s promising urban corridors, will offer a carefully curated mix of contemporary apartments, landscaped courtyards, leisure amenities and community facilities, all designed with the modern family and urban professional in mind.

Smart home integrations, energy-efficient systems, and pedestrian-friendly design principles will echo the sustainable ethos that made Bonds Avenue a model for eco-conscious living, it stated.

Bonds Avenue Residences will redefine beachfront luxury with its architectural innovation and commitment to sustainable living, said the developer.

For the project, Amirah has roped in Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers to oversee the construction work, it stated.

As the main contractor, Shine Square Building Contracting will be delivering Amirah's signature project on Dubai Islands, within a two-year period.

The contract signing takes place within a month of the launch of the Bonds Avenue Residences, reflecting the developer’s commitment to deliver it on time and with the best quality that money can buy, said senior officials at the signing ceremony.

"Today’s ceremony is not just about signing a contract; it is a celebration of shared values and a unified vision for what urban living in Dubai can and should be," remarked Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments after signing the deal with Chirag Pati Gupta, the Managing Director of Shine Square Building Contracting.

The agreement was inked in the presence of senior executives, project managers, consultants and key stakeholders.

"This new partnership with Shine Square and Al Gafry builds on that legacy. It is a proud moment for everyone at Amirah Developments, and a promise to our clients that we will continue to set new benchmarks for quality and timely delivery," stated Jafrani.

In line with its vision to deliver projects that stand the test of time, Amirah Developments has laid out a comprehensive construction and delivery timeline for the new community.

Enabling works will commence immediately following today’s signing, with full-scale construction planned for later this year. The project is on track for completion by the first quarter of 2027, it stated.

With Bonds Avenue Residences units being sold and the transaction level expected to jump in the second quarter, Amirah Developments is well-positioned to meet the city’s evolving demand for thoughtfully planned, high-quality living spaces.

In addition to superior build quality, the project will offer flexible investor-friendly payment plans, echoing the successful financial models that supported Bonds Avenue Residence’s market reception., said the Emirati developer.

This approach aligns with Amirah’s philosophy of creating accessible luxury that balances aspirational living with sound investment value, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

